ODI World Cup: Hyderabad asks BCCI for gap between consecutive games involving Pakistan citing security

The much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule continues to be in spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The schedule which was announced after much delay in the first place has already gone some changes and now Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is asking for some more.

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, after the revised schedule, is slated to host two games back-to-back, i.e. New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10. The HCA has now written to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saying that it needs gap to host the two games, reported media outlet the Indian Express.

The request from HCA comes after Hyderabad Police flagged security issues in hosting games on consecutive days. Earlier, Pakistan-Sri Lanka fixture was slated for October 12 but a change in schedule made it a consecutive game for Hyderabad.

The schedule for the quadrennial event which is marked to begin on October 5 was first released on June 28 - 100 days before the tournament - a historic late announcement. The schedule then went under changes as some matches clashed with festivals in the host cities during the game time.

A couple of matches which were revised in the schedule were India vs Pakistan from October 15 to October 14 as the former date coincides with Navaratri - a huge festival in host city Ahmedabad. This change prompted BCCI to reschedule Pakistan's match in Hyderabad from October 12 to October 10. The logic for change was to ensure enough time availability for rest, travel and practice before the next game.

Another important game which went under date change in revised schedule was England vs Pakistan in Kolkata. The game, in the original schedule, was marked for November 12 - the day of Kali Puja - one of the biggest festivals in Kolkata. After the host city police cited security concerns, the game date was changed to November 11.

