ICC unveils mascots for Cricket World Cup 2023, fans set to name them in engaging process

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally unveiled the two mascots for the Cricket World Cup 2023, starting October 5 in India. Cricket fans from across the world will have a chance to name these two mascots – a male and a female, in an engaging process, as announced by cricket’s governing body. These mascots were revealed during an event in Gurugram, India, on Saturday.

Two U-19 World Cup-winning captains, Yash Dhull and Shafali Varma, revealed the mascots originate from a distant cricket utopia called the Crictoverse. These mascots represent traits that stand as symbols of gender equality and diversity.

The female mascot, equipped with a turbo-powered arm capable of unleashing fireballs at astonishing speeds, represents a fierce and accurate pacer. Her reflexes, flexibility and determination make her a fast-bowling prowess of a kind. Adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, each strategically prepared for various game-changing tactics, the female mascot stands ever-ready to set the game aflame.

The male mascot, on the other hand, is a combination of sub-zero coolness and high-voltage batting power. Each of his shots, either hit with brute force or finesse, has an electric intensity that never fails to woo the cricket fans. Armed with an electric bat and a diverse repertoire of shots, he lights up the cricketing stage and electrifies the crease with every stroke.

The fans, however, will get a chance to engage in the process in naming these mascots before August 27.

Meanwhile, speaking about the unveiling of the two stunning mascots, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said,

“We are delighted to launch the ICC’s mascot duo ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

"The perpetual characters signify cricket's universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries, with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world.

In line with the ICC's and cricket's priority to connect with the next generation of cricket fans, these mascots hold the power to engage and entertain children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events,” the statement added.

These mascots, in the lead-up to the tournament, will engage with fans in person, through broadcasts, and on digital platforms.