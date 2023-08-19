Lasith Malinga replaces Shane Bond as Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach for IPL 2024

Sri Lanka legend and T20 great Lasith Malinga has replaced Kiwi veteran Shane Bond as the new fast-bowling coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming season of IPL. Malinga, a MI stalwart, returns to his former franchise after spending two seasons with inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals as their fast-bowling coach since his retirement in 2021.

It will be Malinga’s second stint with Mumbai Indians as a member of the backroom staff, having served as a mentor in 2018. The following year, he returned to the field as a player and helped the joint-most successful IPL franchise lift their fourth trophy in the UAE. In 2021, he announced his retirement from the premier domestic tournament.

Shane Bond, who was MI’s fast-bowling coach for the past nine seasons, joining them back in 2015, will make way for Malinga. The future of the former seamer with MI Emirates (as the head coach) in ILT20 remains in limbo as things stand.

The right-arm T20 specialist, Malinga won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019), alongside winning the now-discarded Champions League T20 in 2011. The death-over specialist played 139 matches for MI, picking 195 wickets at 7.12.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians also changed their top brass ahead of the recently-concluded IPL 2023, with Protean keeper-batter Mark Boucher becoming the MI's new head coach. One of IPL's greatest teams made it to the top four this season, despite starting poorly, for the nth time in tournament history.

They finished fourth on the final day of the group stages but lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator. For Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma and Cameron Green were their star players, while uncapped seamer Akash Madhwal was the emerging player.

Change of bosses at other teams

Not only at Mumbai Indians, but also at some other teams, there has been a change in the top brass.

While Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped in former Australia legend Justin Langer as their head coach, replacing Andy Flower, ex-BCCI selector

MSK Prasad joined them as a strategy consultant.

Where Flower joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the head coach, replacing Mike Hesson, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) roped in former assistant Aussie coach Daniel Vettori as their top boss, who came in place of Brian Lara.