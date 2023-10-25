ODI World Cup: Former England captain makes BOLD prediction for Virat Kohli, 'he will get his 50th ton in...'
Virat has been in superb form in the ODI World Cup having scored 354 runs in five matches averaging 118. He scored 85 and 95 against Australia and New Zealand while scoring an unbeaten 103 against Bangladesh. He remains India’s highest scorer in the ODI World Cup and is aiming to close in on Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a bold prediction for Virat Kohli as the star batter nears Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds. Currently on 48 tons, Virat missed out on equaling the master against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup contest on Sunday (Oct 22) when was dismissed for 95. However, Vaughan thinks he will surpass Sachin’s tally in the World Cup final, thereby predicting India to reach the summit clash on Sunday (Nov 19).
“Virat Kohli in the chase, there's no one better. It wouldn't surprise me if he gets a 49th before the final, and his 50th in the final. It's written in the stars. I actually put it on social media – great, great players always arrive in World Cups. It defines their legacies. Look at the footballers, Lionel Messi had to win the World Cup for Argentina, and he did it. Virat has already won a World Cup but you just feel he's going to drive the Indian team all the way,” Vaughan said while speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.
Players With Most ODI World Cup Hundreds
Sachin Tendulkar, India – 49 Hundreds
Virat Kohli, India - 48 Hundreds
Rohit Sharma, India – 31 Hundreds
Ricky Ponting, Australia - 30 Hundreds
Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka – 28 Hundreds
Hashim Amla, South Africa - 27 Hundreds
India next take on defending champions England in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29) knowing a win will see them on the doors of semifinal. India technically need three more points to reach the last four, with rain not a factor, India will need two more wins. England will need to be at their fluent best with a repeat of the 2019 performance when they beat India in the league stage. The team’s last time met on Indian soil in the World Cup, it was a tie in Bengaluru, where Tendulkar scored a hundred.