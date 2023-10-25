ugc_banner

ODI World Cup: Former England captain makes BOLD prediction for Virat Kohli, 'he will get his 50th ton in...'

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Oct 25, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

ODI World Cup: Former England captain makes BOLD prediction for Virat Kohli, 'he will get his 50th ton in...' Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Virat has been in superb form in the ODI World Cup having scored 354 runs in five matches averaging 118. He scored 85 and 95 against Australia and New Zealand while scoring an unbeaten 103 against Bangladesh. He remains India’s highest scorer in the ODI World Cup and is aiming to close in on Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a bold prediction for Virat Kohli as the star batter nears Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds. Currently on 48 tons, Virat missed out on equaling the master against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup contest on Sunday (Oct 22) when was dismissed for 95. However, Vaughan thinks he will surpass Sachin’s tally in the World Cup final, thereby predicting India to reach the summit clash on Sunday (Nov 19).

“Virat Kohli in the chase, there's no one better. It wouldn't surprise me if he gets a 49th before the final, and his 50th in the final. It's written in the stars. I actually put it on social media – great, great players always arrive in World Cups. It defines their legacies. Look at the footballers, Lionel Messi had to win the World Cup for Argentina, and he did it. Virat has already won a World Cup but you just feel he's going to drive the Indian team all the way,” Vaughan said while speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Virat has been in superb form in the ODI World Cup having scored 354 runs in five matches averaging 118. He scored 85 and 95 against Australia and New Zealand while scoring an unbeaten 103 against Bangladesh. He remains India’s highest scorer in the ODI World Cup and is aiming to close in on Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds.

trending now

Players With Most ODI World Cup Hundreds

Sachin Tendulkar, India – 49 Hundreds

Virat Kohli, India - 48 Hundreds

Rohit Sharma, India – 31 Hundreds

Ricky Ponting, Australia - 30 Hundreds

Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka – 28 Hundreds

Hashim Amla, South Africa - 27 Hundreds

India next take on defending champions England in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29) knowing a win will see them on the doors of semifinal. India technically need three more points to reach the last four, with rain not a factor, India will need two more wins. England will need to be at their fluent best with a repeat of the 2019 performance when they beat India in the league stage. The team’s last time met on Indian soil in the World Cup, it was a tie in Bengaluru, where Tendulkar scored a hundred.

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

RELATED

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer to make comeback after year out

Pakistan on cusp of World Cup exit despite valiant effort from pacers, lose by one wicket against South Africa

Premier League: Mikel Arteta calls for bigger squads as Arsenal suffer double injury blow

Topics