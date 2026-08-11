/ODI World Cup 2027: West Indies fail to qualify directly after Afghanistan beat Ireland

Afghanistan's win in third ODI against Ireland on Monday (Aug 10) during the ongoing five-match series has pushed two-time champions West Indies out of direct qualification equation for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027. The 1975 and 1979 champions will now have to play in the qualifier, which begins in February next year, to make it to the marquee event. This is the third consecutive time former champions have failed to directly qualify for the 50-over World Cup. In 2019, they made it to the main event through qualification, but failed to secure a spot in the 2023 edition in a new low for once a formidable force in international cricket.

How West Indies failed to qualify directly for ODI World Cup 2027?

As per the ICC qualification process, top eight teams, excluding the hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, will get direct entry in the ODI World Cup 2027. The ICC has set the direct qualification ranking date as September 30. Along with hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, which get direct entry, the eight teams which will join them are: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

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West Indies, though have two-match ODI series against India left before the September 30 cut off date to decide the rankings but they won't be able to break into the top eight event if the win the series, leaving them to play the qualifiers.

Notably, West Indies are only one of three countries to have won the ODI World Cup multiple times - in 1975 and 1979 - along with India (1983, 2011), and Australia (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, and 2023).

How Afghanistan pushed out West Indies?