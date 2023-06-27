ODI World Cup: Rohit underlines big challenge before showpiece event - 'it is going to be very competitive'
India will be playing at nine different venues at the ODI World Cup this October and November with nine league matches on offer. The round-robin format will see India as one of the favourites to clinch the tournament. The last three editions of the ODI World Cup have been won by the host nations including India in 2011. Rohit Sharma will look to replicate his form from the 2019 World Cup where he led the nation to the semifinal of the tournament.
India skipper Rohit Sharma has underlined the extent of the task his side could face as the schedule for the ODI World Cup was released on Tuesday, June 27. Two-time champions of the ODI World Cup, India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 while their high-voltage clash against Pakistan will take place on Sunday, October 15. According to Rohit, the World Cup is going to be very competitive, and while stating that it could be a good experience for everyone.
🗣️🗣️ We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 is all in readiness ahead of the #CWC23 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ZlV8oNGJ04— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2023
Rohit gears up for the World Cup
“It's going to be a great experience playing in the World Cup at home. India won here 12 years ago, and I know fans nationwide can't wait for us to take the field this time.
“This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before. All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments.
“We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November,” Rohot said while in conversation with bcci.tv.
Rohit’s incredible 2019 World Cup
In the 2019 edition of the World Cup, Rohit will be seen enjoying the form of his career as he struck five hundreds before India were eliminated in the semifinals stage by New Zealand. Rohit scored hundreds at four different grounds and ended as the tournament’s highest scorer with 648 runs in nine matches. The Mumbai Indians skipper missed one league match but still ended as the top scorer with an average of 81 and a best of 140 against Pakistan in Manchester. He also scored a fifty as well in the tournament to take his tally of fifty-plus scores to six.
Rohit Sharma's hundreds at 2019 World Cup
122 not out vs South Africa in Southampton
140 vs Pakistan in Manchester
102 vs England in Birmingham
104 vs Bangladesh in Birmingham
103 vs Sri Lanka in Leeds
Rohit will lead India into the World Cup having taken as the permanent skipper of the side in the format in December 2021. If Rohit does guide India to World Cup glory, he will join the likes of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to have won the ODI World Cups for the nation.
India’s Schedule at ODI World Cup
IND vs AUS: October 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG: October 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK: October 15, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN: October 19, Pune
IND vs NZ: October 22, Dharamshala
IND vs ENG: October 29, Lucknow
IND vs QF2: November 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA: November 5, Kolkata
IND vs QF1: November 11, Bengaluru
