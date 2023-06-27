ODI World Cup: Rohit underlines big challenge before showpiece event - 'it is going to be very competitive'

India skipper Rohit Sharma has underlined the extent of the task his side could face as the schedule for the ODI World Cup was released on Tuesday, June 27. Two-time champions of the ODI World Cup, India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 while their high-voltage clash against Pakistan will take place on Sunday, October 15. According to Rohit, the World Cup is going to be very competitive, and while stating that it could be a good experience for everyone. 🗣️🗣️ We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 is all in readiness ahead of the #CWC23 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ZlV8oNGJ04 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2023 × Rohit gears up for the World Cup “It's going to be a great experience playing in the World Cup at home. India won here 12 years ago, and I know fans nationwide can't wait for us to take the field this time.

“This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before. All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments.

“We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November,” Rohot said while in conversation with bcci.tv.

India will be playing at nine different venues at the ODI World Cup this October and November with nine league matches on offer. The round-robin format will see India as one of the favourites to clinch the tournament. The last three editions of the ODI World Cup have been won by the host nations including India in 2011. Rohit Sharma will look to replicate his form from the 2019 World Cup where he led the nation to the semifinal of the tournament. Rohit’s incredible 2019 World Cup In the 2019 edition of the World Cup, Rohit will be seen enjoying the form of his career as he struck five hundreds before India were eliminated in the semifinals stage by New Zealand. Rohit scored hundreds at four different grounds and ended as the tournament’s highest scorer with 648 runs in nine matches. The Mumbai Indians skipper missed one league match but still ended as the top scorer with an average of 81 and a best of 140 against Pakistan in Manchester. He also scored a fifty as well in the tournament to take his tally of fifty-plus scores to six. Rohit Sharma's hundreds at 2019 World Cup 122 not out vs South Africa in Southampton

140 vs Pakistan in Manchester

102 vs England in Birmingham

104 vs Bangladesh in Birmingham

103 vs Sri Lanka in Leeds

Rohit will lead India into the World Cup having taken as the permanent skipper of the side in the format in December 2021. If Rohit does guide India to World Cup glory, he will join the likes of Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to have won the ODI World Cups for the nation.

ALSO READ | Not India vs Pakistan! Muttiah Muralitharan names the match he is looking forward to in ODI World Cup India’s Schedule at ODI World Cup IND vs AUS: October 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG: October 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK: October 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN: October 19, Pune

IND vs NZ: October 22, Dharamshala

IND vs ENG: October 29, Lucknow

IND vs QF2: November 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA: November 5, Kolkata

IND vs QF1: November 11, Bengaluru

