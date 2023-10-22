ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma refuses to take foot off the pedal despite NZ win, says 'job is half done'

India skipper Rohit Sharma has refused to take foot off the pedal in the ongoing ODI World Cup after his side registered their fifth consecutive win on Sunday (Oct 22). India riding on the success story of Mohammed Shami (5 wickets) and Virat Kohli (95) won by four wickets in Dharamsala as they look to continue their impressive run. The win saw India collect 10 points and claim the outright top spot in the tournament as they remain the only side unbeaten in the ODI World Cup. India go to the top of #CWC23 points table with a brilliant win in Dharamsala 🎉#CWC23 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lLCp1okFPG — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2023 × Rohit refuses to take foot off the pedal

“Good start to the tournament. Job is half done. Important to stay balanced. Not to think too far ahead. Important to stay in the present. Shami took the opportunity with both hands. He has experience in these conditions and is a class bowler. At one stage, we were looking at 300 plus. Credit to our bowlers at the back end. I am enjoying my batting. Both are different personalities but we (Him and Gill) complement each other. Happy that we won. There's not much to say. He (Kohli) has done this for us so many years,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing 274, India had a good start with Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill(26) before they lost quick wickets. However, Virat Kohli would lay the foundation for the win as he scored 95 but was unfortunate to miss out on a record-equaling hundred. He was given a good hand by KL Rahul (27) and Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten 39) to help the side over the line. Suryakumar Yadav was the missing piece in the puzzle having been run out on 2.

What happened in the New Zealand innings?

Mohammed Shami, playing in his first match in the ODI World Cup proved a point as he was on the show with India restricting New Zealand to 273 in their 50 overs. Shami grabbed his opportunity with both hands and scalped Will Young (17) on the first ball of his spell. He also played an important role in breaking the Rachin Ravindra (75) and Daryl Mitchell (130) partnership getting the former out when they had stitched 159 runs for the third wicket.

Shami would return to haunt the Kiwis when he scalped Mitchell Santner (1) and Matt Henry (0) on back-to-back balls. He was on a hat-trick in the 48th over but could not get over the line to join the elite company. He would later dismiss the impressive Mitchell with Virat Kohli catching him in the deep and completing the five-for. It is the third time he has taken a five-for in ODI cricket and continues to impress in his third World Cup stint.

India will next take on England in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29) before they play Sri Lanka and South Africa. A couple of more wins will see them guarantee a spot in the last four as Team India ride high. New Zealand will next take on arch-rivals and neighbours New Zealand on Saturday as they look for a lift.

