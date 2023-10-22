ODI World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain takes big dig at Jos Buttler's England after South Africa loss

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has taken a massive dig at the England side after their latest defeat in the ODI World Cup on Saturday (Oct 21). Facing South Africa, Jos Buttler’s side lost by 229 runs and was condemned to their third defeat of the ongoing World Cup. According to Hussain, England look like a side with no confidence and will have a herculean task if they are to get to the last four of the ODI World Cup.

Nasser takes dig at England

“England look like a side that has no confidence. These three losses will hurt them. It happened in the last World Cup, but you felt it was a side that had confidence and they were playing a style and brand of cricket where they could bounce back,” said Hussain while speaking to Sky Sports.

“England need to now win seven games on the bounce to defend the World Cup, but they don't look like a side that could do that at the moment. If they want to win every game from now, they need to get their decision-making right,” Hussain added.

England with task in hand

The defending champions have been on the receiving end of embarrassing defeats this campaign having lost to New Zealand in a one-sided contest despite scoring 282, while they also lost to Afghanistan in a major upset. To make matters worse, their defeat to South Africa is their heaviest in the ODI World Cup in terms of runs in the entire history.

England will next take on Sri Lanka, also with one win, as they look for a major turn of fortunes in the ODI World Cup. They will also have India and Australia to follow, which could be a must-win contest considering their current status in the league table. The team is also dealing on the injury front with Reece Topley likely to be ruled out of the ODI World Cup while Ben Stokes is still recovering from an injury.

