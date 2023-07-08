ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Kaif makes big claim about Team India, says 'chances are quite bright because...'

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has backed the Indian team to shine in the upcoming ODI World Cup as they try to win their third world title under the stewardship of Rohit Sharma. The Indian team will walk into the ODI World Cup as one of the favorites as they host the tournament for the second time in 12 years. According to Kaif, the Indian team has all the tools in their arsenal to go all the way in the tournament.

Kaif asserts India’s favorites tag

“India's chances are quite bright because playing at home, we know the conditions better compared to other teams. Spinners might be able to play a bigger role. We have the players to win the tournament,” said Kaif while speaking on 'Virtual Encounters' on DD India.

The former India player was part of the golden generation of Indian cricket where he reached the final of the 2003 World Cup. India finished runners-up to Australia in that tournament where Kaif and company enjoyed a great run till the final. He however thinks India will have a good chance of lifting the coveted trophy as they also are hosts of the tournament.

“The challenging part for India will be that you need to have all the senior players ready, fitness-wise and form-wise. Bowling should be okay I guess. If we can bat well, we will be a tough side to beat. If we talk about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, all these senior players have to stand up and win matches,” Kaif added.

India to rely on big boys

India will have the services of great players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma going into the World Cup while they will be sweating on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. India will also hope for the availability of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul who both have missed action for the national side and in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India will start their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia while they will play Pakistan in the high-voltage clash on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

