DDCA director Shyam Sharma provides latest update on Rishabh Pant's recovery

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) committee, headed by directors Shyam Sharma and Harish Singla, recently visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where they also met Rishabh Pant. Per Shyam Sharma, Pant, who is undergoing rehabilitation for injuries he sustained in a car accident late last year, is said to be doing well and recovering at a good pace.

The attacking keeper-batter underwent knee surgery early this year; as a result, he got ruled out for an indefinite period.

"He is doing well in his recovery, and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time, but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible," Shyam said, as quoted by the Times of India (TOI). Accident and beyond During the wee hours on December 30 last year, Pant, driving back to his home in Dehradun from Delhi, met with a car accident. Per the onlookers, Pant’s car ramped into the roadside dividers and rolled over a couple of times, causing it to catch fire.

Pant was saved by those around and was taken immediately to a nearby hospital before being shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

After spending more than a week in Dehradun, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment, where he underwent knee surgery.

Following going under the knife and after consulting with doctors and experts, Pant was suggested complete bed rest, resulting in him missing all the upcoming action, including the home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals and the World Test Championship Final.

As things stand, the left-handed batter is said to remain on the sidelines for the remaining part of the year, missing the home World Cup in October-November. India ready to fill shoes With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in sight, the Indian Cricket Team is trying to fill Pant’s void in the team, with KL Rahul as the frontrunner as his replacement.

As backups, the team is preparing double centurion Ishan Kishan in the background, while Sanju Samson’s selection for the West Indies ODIs and T20Is also comes as a positive sign.