ODI World Cup 2023: Former India star makes BOLD claim ahead of New Zealand clash, urges to use Mohammed Shami

Former World Cup winner and star spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the selection of Mohammed Shami in the Indian team for the upcoming ODI World Cup contest against New Zealand. The two teams are set to lock horns in the coveted contest on Sunday (Oct 22) in Dharamsala as India look to settle a score. The Men in Blue lost to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal and have revenge on the agenda when they cross roads. However, with Hardik Pandya injured, the Indian team will be forced to make a change with Mohammed Shami likely to make his first appearance.

Harbhajan backs Shami

“Suryakumar Yadav for me. I feel he should be straightaway brought in. Play Mohammed Shami in place of Shardul (Thakur) because then you get five proper bowlers. You feel Hardik Pandya needs to bowl three-four overs because Shardul might not be able to bowl his full quota of overs,” Harbhajan said on the eve of the contest.

India’s ace star all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured during the Bangladesh contest when he twisted his ankle. As a result, he will miss the match and is already in Bengaluru for treatment and is likely to join the Indian team for the England clash in Lucknow.

For the Indian team management, they are likely to bring in Mohammed Shami in his place but according to Harbhajan, they should drop Shardul in favour of Suryakumar Yadav. According to him, this will give India five proper bowling options while Surya’s inclusion could be a blessing in disguise for the team.

ALSO READ | World Cup: Chief selector George Bailey lays plans for Travis Head as Aussie batter set for anticipated return

Teams ready for big clash

The key clash on Sunday could also see a big change in the opposition camp as Tim Southee could come in having been passed fit. Stand-in skipper Tom Latham confirmed of Southee’s availability for the match as the two will play for the first time in the ODI World Cup this tournament.

India have got off to a good start as they have beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The contest on Sunday will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal, where India lost to New Zealand in a heart-breaking contest in Manchester. Despite injuries in the camp, New Zealand have hardly suffered from any crisis on the field as they have gotten the better of England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE