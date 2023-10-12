ODI World Cup 2023: Dav Whatmore makes big claim, says 'Aus finishing outside top four, won't be a surprise'

Australia have found it hard going at the ongoing ODI World Cup in India after they were smashed for 311/7 runs by South Africa on Thursday (Oct 12) in their second outing. This comes on the back of a big defeat against India on Sunday. Dav Whatmore has now raised concerns for the Aussies as he feels it won’t be a surprise to see them bow out of the league stage. Australia have reached at least the semifinals of the World Cup in six of the last seven tournaments, setting a benchmark for the side.

Australia could miss out

“I won’t be surprised if Australia don’t make the semifinals of the ODI World Cup as they have been struggling on multiple fronts. Australia did not have the best of starts to the World Cup having lost to India. They are missing a genuine wicket-taking spin bowler. Adam Zampa has not delivered to the expectations while Ashton Agar has been missing from the side,” Whatmore said on WION’s podcast on Thursday.

Australia were reduced to 199 against India on Sunday where their batting did not click on while their bowling department was also on the receiving end on Thursday against South Africa. Zampa, the only specialist spinner in the team has been given away 123 runs in 18 overs so far in two matches at the World Cup which has raised concerns for the Aussies.

South Africa could make top four

On the other hand, Whatmore thinks South Africa are dark horse to win the World Cup having impressed so far. South Africa scored 428 runs in their first match against Sri Lanka, a record for the highest score in the World Cup while they now have 311 on the board against Australia.

“For me personally, I did not pick South Africa to win the World Cup, however, they have impressed me a lot. I did not pick them to make the top four, but they have so far proved me wrong. The way they are playing I think they will make the top four,” What more added.

