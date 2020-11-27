ODI series between England and Netherlands postponed over coronavirus

ODI series between England and Netherlands that was scheduled to be held in 2021 has been postponed for a year due to coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Friday.

According to the Royal Dutch Cricket Association, it was not viable to play the games with few or no fans.

Ashley Giles, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "It is disappointing that we are unable to play the Netherlands in May in what would be England's first visit to Holland.

"Hopefully, with the prospect of crowds returning to sport soon, we can rearrange the three matches in 2022 and showcase international cricket to capacity crowds."

Dutch high-performance manager Roland Lefebvre said: "The prospect of playing the world champions in a full house is exciting, and we look forward to welcoming the team back in 2022."

The World Cup champions were set to play the three-match series as part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) World Cup Super League.

World Cup Super League will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India. The Netherlands, an associate member, is taking part along with the 12 full members of the ICC.

