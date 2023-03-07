NZ vs SL 1st Test live streaming: When & where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live on mobile & TV

NZ vs SL 1st Test live streaming: New Zealand is set to host Sri Lanka for a series of cricket matches, including two Test matches, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The matches will take place between March 9 and April 8, 2023, in Christchurch and Wellington.

The upcoming series will be a significant one, as Sri Lanka still has a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final, to be held at The Oval. They need to win the two Test matches and hope that Australia does not lose to India in Ahmedabad in the fourth and final Test match.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has just experienced a remarkable turnaround after losing the first Test match of their recent series against England and following on in the second. However, they eventually became only the fourth team in history to win a Test match after following on, and the second to win by a one-run margin.

Sri Lanka has not played a Test match since their back-to-back 1-1 draws at home last summer against Australia and Pakistan. In their last overseas tour, they won 2-0 in Bangladesh.

NZ vs SL 1st Test live: Where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match live?

Indian fans won’t be able to watch the match LIVE in India on TV. However, the Amazon Prime OTT app will livestream the NZ vs SL 1st Test match LIVE in India. Fans in Sri Lanka and New Zealand will get to access the livestream of the match via Twitter broadcast also.

NZ vs SL 1st Test match details

The first match of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2-match Test series will be played from Thursday, March 9. The venue of the match is Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Basin Reserve, Wellington. The match starts at 10:00 pm GMT/11:00 am local/3:30 am IST.

NZ vs SL 1st Test full squad

New Zealand Test Squad: Tim Southee (C), Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Will Young, To Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Nishan Madushka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

