NZ vs IND live streaming: Where and when to watch New Zealand women vs India women T20I?

India women have left for New Zealand, where they are gearing up for a litmus test in the forthcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Before the ODI World Cup kicks off in New Zealand, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian eves will lock horns with New Zealand in the only T20I before the action moves to the five ODIs.

The only T20I will help Harmanpreet & Co. to get accustomed to the conditions in New Zealand and also be ready for the preceding five ODIs, with the World Cup set to begin soon. On the other hand, the home side will also look to get off to a winning start and build on the momentum from hereon itself before the marquee edition gets underway.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I match taking place?

India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I is scheduled to take place on February 09, 2022.

Where is India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I taking place?

India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I will take place at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown, New Zealand.

At what time India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I taking place?

India vs New Zealand women only T20I will kick off at 5:30 AM IST.

How to watch India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I live on TV?

India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I will not be telecasted live on TV.

How to watch India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand women 1st T20I will be on the Amazon Prime Video app.