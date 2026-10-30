/NZ vs IND, 4th T20I: New Zealand end losing streak with 87-run win over India

New Zealand registered their first win of the five-match T20I series against India, beating the visitors by 87 runs in the fourth match in Auckland on Friday (Oct 30). Glenn Phillips’ brilliant century and Jacob Duffy’s four-wicket haul powered the hosts to a convincing victory. Despite the defeat, India lead the series 3-1 with one match remaining.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand posted a massive 259/7 in 20 overs, their highest T20I total against India. Phillips smashed 107 off just 49 balls, hitting six fours and 10 sixes, while Michael Bracewell contributed 65 off 25 deliveries, including four fours and six sixes.

The hosts recovered from an early setback after losing Tim Seifert (3) in the first over.

Mayank Yadav also dismissed Daryl Mitchell (24), leaving New Zealand at 34/2. However, Phillips and Finn Allen (31 off 17 balls) steadied the innings with an attacking partnership.

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After Allen’s dismissal, Phillips continued to dominate alongside Bevon Jacobs before Michael Bracewell joined him. The duo added 115 runs off just 40 balls, putting New Zealand in a commanding position. Phillips eventually reached his century before Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed him in the final over.

Chasing 260, India suffered an early collapse as Jacob Duffy removed Sanju Samson (4) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the same over. Abhishek Sharma (27) and Shreyas Iyer (22) offered brief resistance, but New Zealand kept picking up wickets.

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Naman Dhir scored a quick 28 off 13 balls, while Tilak Varma top-scored with 35 off 32 deliveries. However, regular wickets prevented India from building any momentum.