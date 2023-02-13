NZ vs ENG: Kyle Jamieson doubtful for Test series opener amid Cyclone Gabrielle threat

The two-match Test series opener between New Zealand and England is facing a lot of uncertainity. Before the series opener, Cyclone Gabrielle's threat is looming large whereas the home side have another reason to worry with fast-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson benig a doubtful starter. Jamieson looks set to be ruled out of the Test series due to a relapse of the back problem, as per Stuff.co.nz, which kept him out of action from international cricket since June.

Apart from Jamieson, Matt Henry's avaliability is also a concern for Tim Southee & Co. The pacer remained at home in Christchurch on Monday night as he and wife Holly await the birth of their first child. With flights being cancelled left, right and centre amid the chaos due to Cyclone Gabrielle, it means Henry could be cutting it fine if the Test series opener, i.e. the pink ball match at Bay Oval, Tauranga, gets underway as per schedule on Thursday (February 16), subject to weather clearance.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead will provide more details on Tuesday (February 14) regarding his pace department, which currently comprises Southee, Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner.

"We've got a number of players that are still arriving here at the moment," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said as per a report in ESPNCricinfo. "So the cyclone that's happening at the top of the North Island has had a wee bit of an impact on travel for some people. It's disappointing the weather the way it is but there's a lot of people up at the top of the North Island who are a lot worse off than us," he added.