IND vs AUS | 'World cricket hasn't seen....': Ex-Pakistan spinner reserves high praise for Ravindra Jadeja

India dominated proceedings in the first Test versus Australia, in Nagpur, to go 1-0 up in the ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Losing the toss, India rode on comeback man Ravindra Jadeja's 5 for 47 to rattle the Pat Cummins-led Aussies for 177 and piled up 400 courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma's 120, Jadeja's 70 and Axar Patel's 84 before dismissing the visitors for 91 in their second essay to win by an innings and 132 runs. Jadeja accounted for two more wickets in Australia's second innings and, thus, returned as the Player-of-The-Match.

After India's thumping win, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lavished huge praise on Jadeja and feels 'world cricket hasn't seen an all-rounder like him'. Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said, "World cricket hasn't seen an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja. He dominates every department, be it batting, bowling or fielding. He is one such player that the captain will want to have in the playing XI every single time. He constantly creates pressure on the opposition."

"He didn't play cricket for around six months, but still kept himself in good shape and worked on his fitness. It is never easy to make a return, that too against a team like Australia. It was outstanding that he was able to come up with such a dominating performance in his comeback match against a big team," added Kaneria.

To back Kaneria's claims, Jadeja has been in top form across formats. He has had several injury concerns in the recent past but his performances haven't gone down by any means. In his last Test, during India's one-off match versus England in Edgbaston, he had scored a splendid 104 before resuming from where he left during his comeback match in Nagpur.