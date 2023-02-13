IND vs AUS: Holkar Stadium in Indore to host 3rd Test between India and Australia

The third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia that was earlier scheduled to take place at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala has now been shifted to Indore, and will take place on the slated dates only – from March 1st to 5th. The BCCI made this decision on Monday following the latest inspection of Dharamsala ground that was deemed not ready to host an international match because of the relaid outfield. Indore alongside Vizag and Pune was kept as one of the backup venue options for this case scenario only.

The BCCI in the statement said, "Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully."

While Dharamsala had played host to several international white-ball matches in addition to many IPL games in the past, it hosted just one Test match – that too between India and Australia during the 2016/17 Border-Gavaskar series. However, the Holkar stadium in Indore had also hosted only two Tests – against New Zealand in 2016 and versus Bangladesh in 2019. The ground recently hosted an ODI against New Zealand that India won by 90 runs.

Meanwhile, India leads the four-match series 1-0 following an innings and 132-run win over Australia in the Nagpur Test. Captain Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 120 while the Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin returned with five-wicket hauls in the first and second innings, respectively. Jadeja also scored 70, whereas, Axar Patel also contributed with bat hitting his best 84 in India's only innings.

For the Delhi Test that begins on February 17th, India’s Shreyas Iyer is expected to return after recovering from back injury while left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat will be released to play the Ranji Trophy final for Saurashtra against Bengal, scheduled for February 16th at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For the visiting team, they have roped in left-arm orthodox Matthew Kuhnemann as Mitchell Swepson’s replacement who has headed home for the birth of his first child. Besides, injured Mitchell Starc is also likely to join the Australian squad ahead of the second Test.