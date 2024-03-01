NZ vs Aus, 1st Test: Nathan Lyon becomes 7th-highest wicket-taker as Australia end Day 2 on top

Nathan Lyon headlined Day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia, in Wellington, as Pat Cummins & Co. have tightened their grip on the series opener on Friday (March 1). The day's play started with Cameron Green (who was unbeaten on 103) resuming Australia's innings at 279-9. He added 71 runs to his overnight tally as Australia were dismissed for 383, from reeling at 267-9 at one stage. Later, the home side fell flat in reply to handover a big advantage to the opposition.

Green added a brilliant 116-run stand with pacer Josh Hazlewood for the final wicket as Australia went close to the 400-run mark. At one point, they were 156 for 5 on the opening day. The right-hander continued to find the gaps and even cleared the ropes on five occasions to take his side to a dominating position. From thereon, nothing clicked for Tim Southee-led hosts as they fell for 179 with Lyon becoming the seventh highest wicket-taker in Tests, going past Courtney Walsh.

Lyon's 4 for 43 rocked the Kiwis as only Glenn Phillips (71) and pacer Matt Henry (42) stood tall for the home side.

Most Wickets In Men's Tests

Muttiah Muralidaran - 800

Shane Warne - 711

James Anderson - 698

Anil Kumble - 619

Stuart Broad - 604

Glenn McGrath - 563

Nathan Lyon - 521

Courtney Walsh - 519

R Ashwin - 507

Dale Steyn - 419

Apart from Lyon, even Hazlewood chipped in with two scalps, giving their side a whopping 204-run lead. Before the end of day's play, NZ skipper Southee removed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne but Australia are still leading by 217 runs despite being 13 for 2 in their second essay.