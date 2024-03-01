IND vs ENG: Dhruv Jurel can reach the standards of MS Dhoni - Former spinner Anil Kumble's BIG claim

Dhruv Jurel played a match-winning hand for India in the fourth and penultimate Test versus England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. With a five-wicket win, Rohit Sharma-led India clinched the five Tests 3-1 with one game to play. Jurel led the charge with a fine 90, reducing England's lead to only 46, and made a crucial 39* in India's 192-run chase, along with Shubman Gill (52*) and Rohit's 55, as the home side won a tight contest.

Jurel also made his presence felt behind the stumps with his proactiveness and keeping skills. Thus, he was rightly named the Player-of-the-Match. His performance in Ranchi led to many former cricketers lauding the 23-year-old. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar compared him with MS Dhoni whereas now ex-spinner Anil Kumble has also joined the bandwagon.

Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble said, "Dhruv Jurel certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then hit those big sixes."

"He's been exceptional, especially of the faster bowlers...He's only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I'm sure as he starts playing more and more he'll only get better. And it only augers well for India. And to have him in a squad is exceptional. Yeah, I mean it's not been easy for KS Bharat (the other keeper-batter)," the former India head coach added.