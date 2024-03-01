IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan’s game is suited to Test cricket, feels former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly feels middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan's game is more suited for Test cricket, than T20Is. Sarfaraz has been one of the debutants for India in their ongoing five-match Test series versus England at home. The right-hander earned his debut cap in the third Test, in Ranchi, and made back-to-back fifties in his first game.

Speaking to RevSportz, Ganguly said, "I think he’s more of a five-day player. His game is suited for that. T20 is a different format. And the amount of runs he scored in domestic cricket, in the Ranji trophy and in first-class cricket has been phenomenal. And as they say, if you score runs, it doesn’t go to waste. And that’s exactly what’s happened to Sarfaraz."

Sarfaraz has toiled hard in the domestic circuit. He has a phenomenal record in first-class cricket, amassing 4,056 runs in 47 matches at of 68.74 while registering 14 hundreds and 13 half-centuries. Thus, his years of hard work was evident in his debut Test, in Rajkot, where he ended with 62 and 68*. However, he could not have the same impact in the following Test in Ranchi, where he only managed 14 runs overall. He will look to finish the series on a high with a big score in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala with the series already in India's kitty.

Rohit Sharma-led India lead the five Tests 3-1 following their five-wicket win in Ranchi. Ahead of the final Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the series finale. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah -- who was rested for the Ranchi clash -- has returned to the squad whereas KL Rahul remains unfit, having travelled to London to get an expert opinion on his injury.