Novak Djokovic's wife reacts strongly over Serbian's mystery drink in Paris Masters 2022

Novak Djokovic always manages to hit the headlines, whether for his on-court heroics or controversies entangling him from time to time. Djokovic was recently seen in action during the Paris Masters 2022 edition, where the Serbian lost the final to a 19-year-old Holger Rune (6-3, 3-6, 5-7). Now, the former world number one finds himself in a new controversy as a drink prepared by his physio during his semi-final clash in Paris, versus Stefanos Tsitsipas, has sparked speculations all around.

During the semi-final face-off between Djokovic and Tsitsipas, where the former won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4), the 35-year-old was given a drink by his physio, Ulises Baido, and his support team. The video of the same has gone viral on Twitter, raising eyebrows about what exactly did the drink have.

Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. pic.twitter.com/xoJHBLmTzA — Damian Reilly (@DamianReilly) November 6, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ahead of Qatar World Cup, players shine light on LGBT, race and mental health issues

Recently, Jelena Djokovic -- Novak's wife -- strongly responded directly to the video on Twitter. She wrote, "I don’t see anything dodgy. In fact, I see people trying to be private about their business in a world where everyone feels like they have every right to point a camera at you whenever they want. Apparently, wanting/trying to be private makes you dodgy nowadays."

After a fan urged Djokovic’s team to share details regarding the mystery drink, Jelena Djokovic was quick to point out, "He will talk when he is ready to talk. This whole nonsense about making people speak about something they are not ready because OTHERS are unpatient is absurd." She added, "Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?"

Earlier in the year, Djokovic had reacted to similar queries with regard to his supplements at Wimbledon 2022, with his apparent inhalation of a supplement inside a water bottle irking many and being criticised. To this, the Serbian star had said it was a “magic potion” and brushed aside the question with a laugh.

Djokovic will now gear up for ATP Finals whereas his participation for 2023 Australian Open remains unclear due to his unvaccinated status.