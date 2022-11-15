Novak Djokovic will be allowed to participate in the 2023 Australian Open after ban overturned - Reports

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic is all set to take part in the Australian Open next year as he is likely to be granted a visa. The Australian authorities have decided to revoke the three-year ban imposed on him last year and allow him to participate in the tournament.

Djokovic missed the competition last year due to a visa issue and was deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. In January this year, Djokovic's visa was cancelled after he landed in Australia for the Australian Open with an 'exemption permission'.

He was later deported from the country after fighting a legal battle and was handed a three-year ban from entering Australia, casting doubts over his participation in the Australian Open in 2023. However, the Australian government has now reportedly decided to overturn the ban despite the 21-time Grand Slam champion still being unvaccinated.

Also Read: Can't defend that: Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand after Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview

As per Australia's national broadcaster ABC and several other leading Aussie outlets, the Australian government is keen on overturning Djokovic's ban to allow him to participate in the 2023 edition of the tournament. Reports suggest Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has decided to give the nod to Djokovic to return to the country next year.

The Australian government had revoked Djokovic's visa and deported him earlier this year citing 'health and good order grounds'. The deportation resulted in Djokovic failing to launch a title defence at the Australian Open as his arch-rival Rafael Nadal went on to clinch the tournament to bag his 21st Grand Slam crown.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic deported: How entire Australian Open visa saga unfolded

Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open nine times in his career so far, was asked about his horrid experience in Australia this year during an interview with a Serbian website. The 21-Grand Slam champion said he is over what had happened and just wants to play tennis going forward.

"I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it is what I do best. Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves, so I am always extra motivated to go there. This time even more so. I am hoping for a positive answer," Djokovic said.