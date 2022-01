Djokovic accused of 'lying' in his travel declaration

The Serbian tennis star found himself in trouble once again after winning the court case as it came to light that he produced wrong information in his travel declaration form. In the form, Djokovic said he had not travelled anywhere in the 14-day period before heading to Australia when in reality, he had been to Spain and returned back to Serbia before heading Down Under. Pictures of him attending events also emerged when he was said to be infeted by COVID-19.

