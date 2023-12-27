Novak Djokovic lifts lid on Rafael Nadal rivalry ahead of 2024 return, says ‘he wants to win titles’

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is welcome to the age-old competition of Rafael Nadal as he gets ready for 2024. The Serbian added three more Grand Slam titles to his unprecedented record in 2023 while Nadal was nursing an injury during the period. However, with Nadal set to return in next month’s Australia Open in Melbourne, Djokovic is ready to reignite the rivalry as he reckons the Spaniard is hungry for more titles and could catch him for most Grand Slam titles.

Novak ready for Nadal

"I always expect him (Nadal) to play at his best, to be honest. Many times they've signed him out, they've done that with me as well. But we've proved them wrong," Djokovic told journalists on the sidelines of an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Riyadh.

"He's not a kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play -- let's say -- on a medium level, play a few matches. He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that's why he is who he is: a legend of our sport. I'm sure that his training and preparation is done with an intention to win a Grand Slam,” continued Djokovic.

The duo of Nadal and Djokovic has a very narrow head-to-head record with the Serbia leading 30-29 in their 59 meetings. Currently, Nadal has 22 Grand Slam titles and managed to play one Grand Slam in 2023. His return could reignite the rivalry between the arch-rivals who have 46 Grand Slam titles in between them.

In 2023, Djokovic lost only one Grand Slam match which came in the final of the Wimbledon. He was beaten by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling final at the Center Court and saw Djokovic miss out on an annual Grand Slam. He would later win the year-end ATP World Tour final to add another feather to his cap.

Special year for Djokovic