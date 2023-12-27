‘I’ve been blocked from everywhere…’ - Shikhar Dhawan's teary-eyed birthday post for son Zoravar

Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan posted an emotional note on his son Zoravar’s birthday on his Instagram handle, revealing he hasn’t seen him in a long time as he was blocked from contacting his son on every platform for over a year. Dhawan posted a screenshot of him video calling his son some time ago and wrote that he misses him and is proud of him.

Following an unsuccessful marriage, Dhawan separated from his now estranged wife, Aesha Mukherji, with the court granting them a divorce in October.

Although the grounds for the divorce were cited as ‘cruelty’ inflicted on Dhawan by Aesha, Judge Harish Kumar accepted Dhawan’s allegations of his wife’s attempts to keep their son away from him and pressurising him into financial decisions.

Per the court’s order, as a parent, Dhawan was granted mandatory visiting rights to meet his son in India and Australia, where he resides with Aesha. The court also ordered Aesha to facilitate bringing Zoravar to India for visiting purposes, especially during school holidays. During that visit, Zoravar would be spending time (overnight) with his father, Shikhar and his family.

However, despite these orders from the court, Shikhar Dhawan revealed he faced trouble maintaining contact with his son.

Here is what Dhawan wrote on his Instagram post –

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely," Dhawan wrote.

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora,” he concluded. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) × Meanwhile, Dhawan’s petition claimed that Aesha’s commitments to her previous marriage and daughters residing in Australia caused issues. He also alleged that Aesha pressured him into investing heavily in Australian properties, raising concerns over his financial situation. However, Aesha did not defend herself in court.