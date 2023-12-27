SA v IND: 'It's a different Rahul' - Shastri, Gavaskar laud India batter after his day 1 heroics

After India lost three wickets under 30 inside the first ten overs, most fans feared the same outcome the team has suffered in SENA countries in such situations. That, however, was far from reality as the crisis man KL Rahul weathered the storm and held his innings and India’s position together on day one at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Former legends Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar couldn’t help but laud Rahul for his knock.

Having returned from the leg injury (he suffered during the IPL this year), KL has been India’s best bet in the middle overs since. From scoring hundreds during the home World Cup to standing tall against a potent attack on foreign soil in Tests, Rahul has delivered at every stage.

Right after lunch on day one of the Boxing Day Test, when India lost two settled batters - Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, to Rabada, Rahul bailed the team out with his different approach, something even former legends took note of and hailed.

“He has made batting look easy. When you look at his footwork and the balance, it was pretty amazing. The knock also shows that the number is right for him in Test match cricket. I think he will get a lot of runs for India in the middle order,” Shastri said during the commentary on day one.

‘We are seeing a different KL Rahul’

Meanwhile, Gavaskar said, much like everyone, he was aware of Rahul’s potential. The former opener talked highly of the India batter returning from a lengthy layoff and delivering everything he has been asked for.

Gavaskar added KL’s fifty on day one on such a tricky Centurion track is as good as a century.

“We’ve known about his talent for such a long time, but we are getting to see it in the last eight, nine months, ever since he’s come back from this horrific injury that he had in the IPL, it’s a different Rahul. It’s a Rahul that we have been yearning to see for such a long time and such a delight to see. I said it in commentary as well that this half-century to me, is as good as a century,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.