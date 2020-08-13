Novak Djokovic confirms participation in US Open 2020 and Western & Southern Open

World no. one tennis star Novak Djokovic on Thursday confirmed his participation in the Western and Southern Open along with US Open 2020 in New York later in August as the Serbian ace released an official statement on his social media handles.

The US Open 2020 has already been hit with withdrawals of some of the biggest names in the world of tennis. While WTA World no. one Ashleigh Barty has already confirmed that she won’t be participating in the Grand Slam this time, Nick Kyrgios and defending champions Rafael Nadal have also pulled out of the tournament citing health concerns surrounding COVID-19 pandemic.

I’m happy to confirm that I‘ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited 😃💪🏼 https://t.co/qgxSTHrKK4 pic.twitter.com/tg6rgwfFqm — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 13, 2020 ×

Earlier, Djokovic had expressed his concerns about participating in US Open 2020 but finally made up his mind to play the Grand Slam in New York.

Djokovic was heavily criticized for organising the ill-fated Adria Tour after which several top players including Djokovic himself tested positive for COVID-19. The Adria Tour didn’t follow any social distancing guidelines while fans were also allowed to attend the event. However, after the fiasco, the Serb posted an heartfelt apology for organising the event.

The Western & Southern Open will be played at Flushing Meadows from August 22-28 while the US Open begins on August 31. Both tournaments will be played without fans.

Here is the full statement from Novak Djokovic:

I am happy to confirm that I will participate at the Western & Southern Open and US Open this year.

It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.

During my career, I have played some of my best matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National tennis center.

I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and people of NY.

Nevertheless, I have trained hard with my team and got my body in shape so I am ready to adapt to new conditions. I've done all the check-ups to make sure I am fully recovered and I am ready to get back on court fully committed to playing my best tennis.

I respect and appreciate everyone taking time, effort, and energy to organize these two events for the tennis players to be able to go back to their working field.

Unfortunately for the players and the game itself, the current situation is not allowing everyone to travel and compete at the same level of risk, and I hope the situation will change soon and we will all be back to doing what we love and do best.

