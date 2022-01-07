Novak Djokovic breaks silence, issues statement for the first time since Australian Open visa saga

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has broken his silence and spoken for the first time since being detained by the Australian government after his visa cancellation over his COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic landed in Australia on Wednesday ahead of taking part in the Australian Open tournament later this month.

Djokovic, who has not revealed his vaccination status yet, had headed Down Under after being granted a medical exemption to take part in the tournament. However, it is not revealed on what grounds was he granted the medical exemption. His arrival in the country had initially seen the government receive a lot of backlash as Australia is currently dealing with its worst COVID-19 wave.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had on Wednesday announced that Djokovic visa had been cancelled as 'rules are rules' are for everyone. The tennis star is currently in an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne. He has been placed in isolation as there remain doubts over his participation in the tournament.

On Monday, Djokovic broke his silence for the first time since being sent into detention and thanked his supporters for their messages and concerns. He also thanked his family and people back in Serbia for their support.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," as part of an Instagram story," the world no.1 wrote in his Instagram story.

"Thank you to my family, Serbia and all good people across the world who are sending me support. Thanks to dear God for health," he added.

