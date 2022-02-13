Nothing more dangerous: Twitter explodes as MI include Jofra Archer in Jasprit Bumrah-starrer pace attack

On Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Jofra Archer went to the five-time winners Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday evening (February 13). With the MI team management not bidding for a lot of players from resigning Ishan Kishan for a whopping price, at INR 157.5 million on Saturday (February 12), many eyebrows were raised.

While the MI fans were surprised with the team's strategy, the former champions went for England pacer Archer, who had represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) since his debut season in 2018. For the unversed, Archer is highly unlikely to be available for the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, in India, however, the MI Paltan have invested in him keeping the future seasons in mind.

With Archer's name attracting several players, despite injury concerns, franchises such as RR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also joined the bidding war before Rohit & Co. had the last laugh by signing the wily pacer for INR 80 million (INR 8 crore). The bidding war even surprised Archer:

Post the signing, Archer shared a video thanking the MI team management for investing in him as he cannot wait to represent the Men in Blue. Here's the clip:

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 mega auction: Faf du Plessis' emotional message for Dhoni's CSK after joining RCB - WATCH

With Archer joining the Jasprit Bumrah-led MI pace attack, Twitterati cannot keep calm. Archer and Bumrah are known to be a lethal force in white-ball formats due to their raw pace, bounce and death-over bowling skills. Here are some of the reactions after Archer joined Bumrah in MI:

Bumrah and Archer together... 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

nothing is more dangerous than this.... #IPLMegaAuction pic.twitter.com/Yi7dTckCf2 — Andolanjivi faijal khan (@faijalkhantroll) February 13, 2022 ×

Now we know what Mumbai Indians were upto. Not this season, but if fit and available - Archer will pair up with Bumrah to fire thunderbolts together … Very very interesting strategy #IPLAuction — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) February 13, 2022 ×

Cricket World ain't ready for Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer combo. pic.twitter.com/SxXX1jpd8O — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 13, 2022 ×

Jofra Archer to Mumbai Indians. Bumrah-Archer! Wrap up this tournament already. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 13, 2022 ×

So the Archer mystery is resolved. That is what @mipaltan were saving up for. Bumrah and Archer in 2023! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Never spoke to MS Dhoni about retention, always knew CSK would get me back: Deepak Chahar

Given that MI didn't retain Trent Boult and couldn't even resign him in the mega auction, as he went to RR, the franchise have managed to settle scores with the one-time winners Rajasthan by taking away Archer from Sanju Samson & Co.