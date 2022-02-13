IPL 2022 mega auction: Faf du Plessis' emotional message for Dhoni's CSK after joining RCB - WATCH

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) couldn't rebuy Faf du Plessis on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12), in Bengaluru. The Yellow Army had retained the likes of skipper Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali before the mega auction. They, however, were expected to resign the former South African captain, who was the Player-of-the-Match in CSK's win in the IPL 2021 final, versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

While CSK did bid for Faf when he entered the auction pool on the opening day, he eventually went to the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping INR 70 million (INR 7 crore). After ending his long journey with the Dhoni-led CSK franchise, the 37-year-old Faf paid his gratitude to the Yellow Army and shared an emotional post for them.

ALSO READ | He wasn't handled well: DC co-owner's dig at KKR management as Kuldeep joins Pant & Co.

“I just wanted to do a quick video message to say thank you to Chennai, the fans, the staff , the management and players for it has been a decade with one team,” Du Plessis said in a video shared by CSK on Sunday.

“You create a lot of special memories. I think it's really important for me to say thank you. I've really enjoyed my time a lot. I will really miss everyone there. But as one door closes, a new one opens up and that comes up with great opportunities. I'm excited to see what the future holds. From me and my family, thank you very much,” the ex-South African captain added.

ALSO READ | ‘Put on some clothes and run' - Charu Sharma shares chat with IPL chairman after replacing Hugh Edmeades

Many former cricketers and experts believe Faf is now the frontrunner to succeed Kohli as the RCB captain in the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, set to be held in India in March-May.

"100 percent. In my opinion, he (Faf) is their captain. They will eventually announce it for sure. Otherwise, they wouldn't have gone that hard for that long because there are other options available," Aakash Chopra told Star Sports on Saturday. "If you are looking only at openers, there were options and there will be more in the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy. They did not go for someone like a Warner or Quinton de Kock. They knew, they had their eyes set on Faf that he is our captain. His record is phenomenal. What he brings is stability and consistency. No international cricket is working in his favour now," Chopra added.

Faf has played 100 IPL games -- for CSK and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) -- and has amassed 2,935 runs at an average of 34.94 with 22 half-centuries.