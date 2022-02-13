He wasn't handled well: DC co-owner's dig at KKR management as Kuldeep joins Pant & Co.

Kuldeep Yadav wasn't retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the IPL 2022 mega auction. On Day 1 of the mega auction, being held in Bengaluru, the 27-year-old was sold to the Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 20 million (INR 2 crore).

Kuldeep debuted in the IPL in 2016, representing the then Gautam Gambhir-led KKR unit. Under KKR, Kuldeep remained a mainstay till the 12th edition in 2018, however, his stocks went down since the IPL 2019 season. He played only 9 games in IPL 2019 whereas featured in only five encounters for the Kolkata-based franchise in the last two seasons. In the 2021 edition, he was ruled out due to injury.

Thus, the Rishabh Pant-led DC camp acquired his services for the IPL 2022 edition during the opening day of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12). After getting Kuldeep for INR 20 million, with his base price being INR 10 million, DC co-owner Parth Jindal took a dig at the KKR team management for not valuing Kuldeep's talent in the last few seasons.

“When we looked at the value names, one of the names that stuck with us was Kuldeep Yadav. Yesterday, when Kuldeep played for India against WI (talking about the third ODI), I was holding myself I hope Kuldeep doesn't do a wonderful job, because then his price will go crazy,” Jindal said on Auction Alert with Boria.

“I don't think he has been handled well in IPL in last few seasons. He is a player who rides on confidence. In the environment we have created at DC, with Ricky and Rishabh, this is really what we want to give him. He has a lot to prove and the fire in the belly is there. We are very keen to see what he does come March end," he added.

Kuldeep will now look to contribute in the DC jersey and take them to their maiden IPL title. Since IPL 2019 edition, Delhi have been one of the most improved teams in the tournament; making it to the playoffs on every occasion and playing their maiden final in IPL 2020.

Kuldeep has 43 wickets in 45 IPL matches.