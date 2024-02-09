'Not True...': AB De Villiers makes U-turn from statement on Virat Kohli's absence

Virat Kohli is on a break from international cricket and has not featured in India's ongoing five-match Test series versus England, at home. Kohli left the squad prior to the first Test, in Hyderabad, citing personal reasons and still not much is known regarding his absence and possible return for the final three Tests. Amidst all this, former South Africa captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers was asked about Kohli's absence.

On his YouTube channel, De Villiers dropped a bombshell that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. "All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy," revealed De Villiers on his YouTube channel.

He opined, "Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you a little bit of love. So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now'. Then I said I am doing well."

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision," ABD added.

'That information was wrong and not true at all'

However, the South African has now retracted from his statement on Kohli's absence. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, De Villiers said, "Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever's best for Virat's family comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all i can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this."

Nothing is known regarding Kohli's absence. Fans might get a clear picture when BCCI selectors announce India's squad for the final three Tests versus England. As per reports, Kohli is expected to miss the third and fourth Test and, thus, one wishes that everything is fine at his end.