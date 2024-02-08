Kohli propelled them to learn and get better: Philander on Indian pacers' rise, thrilled for Bumrah's success

Former South African pacer Vernon Philander is in awe of Indian fast bowlers' rise in recent years. While India have been a dominant force at home, relying on their spinners to win Test matches, they have also become fierce competitors abroad courtesy of their pace department. Philander lauded Virat Kohli as he feels he played a major role in the pace battery's rise and even spoke at length on Jasprit Bumrah's success.

Talking to PTI, Philander said, "Every time India comes here (South Africa), they seem to be performing better than the previous tour. In the subcontinent, Indian spinners have been winning the games but It's just good to see the Indian team winning in Australia."

He credited former captain Kohli and opined, "That's a very positive sign for India to produce those sort of bowlers... It is also on the back of great leadership. Virat Kohli had been a strong leader who was propelling his bowlers to go and learn and get better."

Under Kohli, India became a lethal force as travellers as well, owing to their pacers such as Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, etc. Talking about Bumrah, the 30-year-old, on Wednesday (Feb 8), became the No. 1 bowler in ICC Test rankings after leading India to a series-levelling 106-run win over England in the second Test of the ongoing home series. With this, he became the first Indian speedster to top the Test bowling charts. In addition, the pacer also became the second player after Kohli to reach the summit of the rankings across all formats.

Heaping praise on Bumrah, Philander added, "Bumrah is the (most) complete bowler at the moment. He has got magnificent skills and he has also learnt the trade of holding a line and length and that is the reason behind his success at the Test level. Initially, he wanted to bowl wicket-taking deliveries all the time and leaked runs but now he has learnt consistency."