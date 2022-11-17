Not The Rock! Ric Flair feels THIS Legend should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year

Former 16-time world champion Ric Flair feels instead of the Brahma Bull ‘The Rock’, another legendary name should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year. Roman Reigns hasn’t lost his world title in over 800 days now and looks unlikely to let it go before the mega event in April 2023 anyway. But then who is going to pin the tribal chief? Earlier reports suggest ‘The Rock’ could be one name who could face him but the former 16-time world champion Ric Flair feels instead of the Rock, Legend Killer Randy Orton should go one-on-one against Roman.

Although Randy is currently enduring an injury that has kept him out of action for months now, his former Evolution member Ric feels Randy is the ideal choice to headline WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

Speaking recently on the ‘To Be The Man Podcast, Ric Flair reminded everyone that both Roman and Randy last competed in a singles match in 2015 and there is a higher chance that these two biggies of the wrestling industry could have a date together in a ring soon. ‘

"I respect him a lot, but God, what do you do with Randy [Orton]. He's the best worker in the company. He's coming back. He's not even mentioned in the WrestleMania process and he's never wrestled Roman [Reigns]. Not for the title. I mean, I'm pretty sure of that. Randy is going for #15 [World title], right?"

Randy Orton, a 14-time world champion, has had a history with Roman Reigns being part of the Shield vs Evolution storyline in the past.

However, currently, the Viper was spotted in Birmingham, AL, where WWE Superstars usually get surgeries done, and there is no timeline as to when he is expected to make his in-ring return.