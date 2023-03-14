'Not his pure best': Former Aussie batsman Mark Waugh after Virat Kohli's 28th Test century

India's premier batsman Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test century in the recently-drawn Ahmedabad Test after more than three years and was applauded for the same from all quarters. Former Australia batter Mark Waugh, though thinks that Kohli still is not at his 'pure best.'

“I don’t think he’s at his pure best at the moment, as far as his Test career is concerned … but it just shows you his class,” said Waugh on Fox Cricket.

Kohli went on to score 186 in the marathon innings which was sufficient for India to take a 91-run lead in reply of Australia's 480 in the first innings. The batter, however, had started with a bit of nerves but soon felt confident after spending some time in the middle.

“You could tell right from the get-go he meant business. He played very few risky shots. He was so patient, just picked the bowling off," said Waugh.

The century was also Kohli's 75th in the international matches - the second most among all cricketers, trailing only to legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli had last hit a Test century back in November 2019 against Bangladesh and was growing through a drought since then.

Waugh, however, feels that the gates have opened now for him and the drought is over.

"The drought’s over. The gates have opened,” said the former Australia cricketer.

Notably, Waugh after the Indore Test - the third in the series, had said that he can't believe Kohli has gone that long without a ton.

“I cannot believe a player of his class has gone that long without a hundred. He’s a world-class player and I feel like a hundred is just around the corner for him,” he had said.

Incidentally, Kohli scored a Test century in the next match after 24 Tests, 42 innings and 1,205 days.

