'Not giving you the runaround': PSG manager Galtier responds to rumours of rift between Neymar and Mbappe

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's relationship at PSG has turned sour and the duo have been spotted at odds on a number of ocassions already this season. There have been rumours of a rift between the two superstars with reports that Mbappe didn't want Neymar to remain at the club this season and wanted the Brazilian out.

Neymar and Mbappe had argued over penalties at the start of the season before head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed the French striker wil be PSG's first-choice penalty taker. As PSG secured a 2-1 win against Juventus in the Champions League earlier this week, there was yet another incident which highlighted the differences between Neymar and Mbappe.

During the game, Neymar was left furious with Mbappe after the French striker chose to opt for a shot rather than passing the ball to the Brazilian despite him being in a ideal position for a tap-in goal. The incident created a lot of buzz on social media with many sugesting not all is well between the superstar duo at PSG.

However, PSG boss Galtier has rubbished the rumours of a rift between Mbappe and Neymar stating that they have a good relationship. Galtier refused to get into details but confirmed Mbappe had a word with Neymar about the incident and the French forward will make more decisive passes to him going forward.

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I'm not giving you the runaround," Galtier told reporters on Friday.

"They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylian, who I think, I think, has discussed it with Ney.

"I am convinced that Kylian will make more decisive passes to Ney, as Ney is capable of making decisive passes to Kylian. But I haven't felt anything negative since the game in relation to this chance," the PSG boss elaborated.

PSG are currently sitting on the second spot in the Ligue 1 table with 16 points despite having remained unbeaten so far this season. They have five wins in six matches and have played one game lesser than Lens, who are currently sitting on the top of the table with 17 points.

It has been a brilliant campaign for PSG so far this season as they also got off to a winning start in the Champions League with a 2-1 win against Juventus. Both Neymar and Mbappe have been instrumental in the club's success and have been among the goals consistently.