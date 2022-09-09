Premier League moves to postpone the upcoming match round to show respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

As a nation, Great Britain continues to mourn the demise of its monarch Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday evening after a lengthy and rather successful reign.

The Premier League and English football have jointly decided to suspend active sporting operations temporarily as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, joining the rest of the nation in mourning their great monarch.

ALSO READ: Man Utd lose to Real Sociedad in Europa League after leading English football's tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

“To honour her extraordinary life and contributions to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s match,” read the statement that was published by league officials in an update on social media.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022 ×

Notably, it is not just top-flight football that has temporarily halted action across the country. The Barclays Women’s Championship, the Isuzu FA Trophy, Barclays Women’s Super League, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup have also joined this movement per reports coming directly from the FA.

The Irish Football Association chose to follow suit in solidarity with the Premier League and the FA, cancelling all fixtures, which were scheduled to take place in Northern Ireland over this weekend as it is a part of the United Kingdom.

ALSO READ: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal kick off their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 win against FC Zurich

It is interesting to note that the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport issued a statement shortly after the passing of their monarch, confirming that athletic organizations were under no obligation to postpone activities.

"The decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers. Organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral,” read the statement from the department.