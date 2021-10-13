Not David Warner or KL Rahul! Michael Vaughan suggests 'out-of-box' name as Virat Kohli's successor at RCB

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowed out of the IPL 2021 edition after losing the Eliminator to two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Monday (October 11) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. With RCB's elimination, Kohli's tenure as the three-time runners-up's captain also ended. The 32-year-old had already announced that the second and final leg of IPL 14, in the UAE, will be his last as RCB skipper.

Kohli had taken over as the full-time captain in 2013. Since then, RCB reached the playoffs on four occasions and ended as the runners-up in the 2016 edition. On the other hand, they ended at the bottom in the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Following the end of Kohli's tenure, former England captain Michael Vaughan made heads turn by suggesting an out-of-the-box name as RCB's future captain. With a mega auction in place, in late December, many marquee players will enter the auction pool. Meanwhile, Bengaluru will aim to pick a big-ticket player and appoint him as their next captain. Vaughan has, however, provided the franchise with an interesting option as he mentioned Rajasthan Royals' (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler his the next RCB skipper; if he enters the auction pool.

Vaughan said on Cricbuzz, "It’s just that who’s got the character and personality to go in there and captain Virat Kohli, and that’s got to be a skillful person, who knows himself, knows T20 cricket very cleverly, knows how to manage people and particular someone like Virat Kohli. Once you are the captain, now you are just in the ranks and be that senior player.

"Those senior players who have been captain even though they are always saying ‘I was in that position. Only for a short while, I’ll just jump back in the dressing room and be a part… the foot-soldier once again. It’s always difficult so they’re going to need a very skillful man manager to go in there and captain RCB. I will throw you a name. This name is out of the box. He’s from another franchise and he may retain him but I would choose Jos Buttler to go there and be the captain. He’s got it in him to be like MS Dhoni. I have no doubt about him," added Vaughan.

"He’s been playing for the England side under Eoin Morgan. Tactically very astute. Again, I don’t know what Rajasthan are thinking of doing with him. But I would personally take Buttler to the RCB camp, put him behind the stumps and ask him to captain," he further asserted.

It will be interesting to see if Buttler is released from the RR franchise ahead of the mega auction. RR have failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2018 and ended the IPL 14 season at the seventh position. Under Sanju Samson, RR will hope to revamp and add some handy players in their setup going forward. In case they release one of their star players in Buttler, the Englishman can be a worthy candidate who can succeed Kohli as the RCB captain in IPL 2022.