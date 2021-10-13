IPL 2021: Virat Kohli pours his heart out after stepping down as RCB captain - WATCH

Virat Kohli officially stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captain after the three-time runners-up ended their campaign in IPL 2021. RCB locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday (October 11), at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, where they lost to the two-time winners by four wickets to bow out of the current edition. With this, Kohli's tenure as RCB captain also came to an end.

Kohli had taken over as RCB's full-time captain ahead of IPL 2013, after leading the franchise on an ad hoc basis especially in 2012. Under him, the Bengaluru franchise reached the playoffs on four occasions -- in 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021 -- and ended as the runners-up in 2016. In addition, they finished at the bottom in 2017 and 2019.

After RCB's exit from IPL 2021, the 32-year-old Kohli reflected back on his journey as RCB captain over the years, in a video shared by the franchise's official Instagram handle. "It's a bit of an emotional moment for me because I have led this franchise for so long. And I have tried my absolute best to make the team win and get us a title. Unfortunately, it could not happen and such is life. I don't have any complaints. I only have gratitude for the opportunity that RCB has given me. I am happy that I could give everything I had," Kohli said in a video shared by RCB on social media.

"As I said, some things are not meant to be. I am ever so grateful for everything I have been able to do as a captain for RCB and for the opportunity that I had," he further asserted.

Over the years, Kohli led some big names in the RCB line-up, such as Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Tillakaratne Dilshan, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell. The superstar cricketer has, however, made it clear that he wants to continue playing for the RCB franchise throughout his IPL career and will now like to help the future captain in taking the team forward in IPL 2022.