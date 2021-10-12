'Thank you for showing us the true meaning of Play Bold' - RCB pay rich tribute to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost the Eliminator to two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bow out of the IPL 2021 edition, on Monday (October 12) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Opting to bat first, RCB only managed to post a modest 138-7 as Sunil Narine stood tall for the KKR line-up with 4 for 21. Later, cameos from Narine, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana took KKR home in the final over, with two balls to spare, as the Kolkata unit progressed ahead; ending Kohli's tenure as RCB captain.

For the unversed, Kohli had already announced his decision to step aside as RCB captain when the second and final leg of IPL 14 commenced, on September 19, in the UAE. Following RCB's exit, the 32-year-old told the broadcasters at the post-match presentation, "I have tried my best to create a culture here where youngsters could come in and play with freedom and belief. It is something I have done with India as well. I have given my best. I don't know how the response has been, but I have given 120% to this franchise every time, which is something I will now do as a player. It is a great time to regroup and restructure for the next three years with people who will take this ahead. [On him staying with RCB] Yes definitely, I don't see myself playing anywhere else. Loyalty matters more to me than worldly pleasures. I would be in the RCB till the last day I play in the IPL."

The three-time runners-up RCB also paid a heartfelt tribute to their outgoing skipper, sharing an emotional video on Kohli's journey as their captain from 2013-2021.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's sister pens emotional note after he leaves RCB captaincy: Forever worthy of respect & adulation

The video was shared on RCB's official Instagram handle, with the caption, "You’re the epitome and embodiment of what it means to have the #ChallengerSpirit. Thank you for leading us and showing us the true meaning of #PlayBold. @virat.kohli #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #ViratKohli #ThankYouCaptainKohli."

ALSO READ | Not Glenn Maxwell or KL Rahul: Gautam Gambhir names his player of the tournament for IPL 2021

Kohli amassed over 400 runs in IPL 2021 and led the side well in the group stage, as RCB finished at the third spot with 9 wins from 14 encounters. However, they couldn't go beyond the Eliminator to remain trophy-less in the IPL.

Under Kohli, RCB reached the playoffs on four occasions; playing the 2016 final where they ended second. Meanwhile, they finished at the bottom in two seasons (2017 and 2019) during his tenure.