Virat Kohli's sister pens emotional note after he leaves RCB captaincy: Forever worthy of respect & adulation

Virat Kohli couldn't have a fairytale ending to his reign as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as his side lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in his final game as the skipper of the side. RCB went down against KKR in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 to bow out of the tournament as Kohli's captaincy stint with the franchise ended without a trophy.

Tributes poured in from all corners for Kohli, who led RB by example and is signing off as the most successful captain in the history of the franchise with 64 wins in 140 matches. Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note as she paid tribute to her brother.

"You gave your best as a captain. You have always held your shoulders high no matter how the tough the situation was. You are and will always be a remarkable captain, a name synonym with RCB captaincy. Forever worthy of respect and adulation. Proud of you brother," she wrote in her Instagram story, lauding Kohli for leading RCB over the years.

Kohli was appointed full-time captain of RCB in 2013 , replacing former skipper Daniel Vettori at the helm. He led the side for a total of nine seasons with their best finish coming in the 2016 season when RCB made it to the final. However, they finished runners-up after losing to David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Under Kohli, RCB made it to the playoffs thrice including back-to-back top-four finishes in 2020 and this year. In IPL 2021, RCB played consistent cricket throughout the tournament and closely missed out on finishing second before losing against KKR in the Eliminator.

Kohli, however, failed to fire his side to their maiden IPL title despite performing consistently with the bat as a captain. He remains the all-time leading run-getter in IPL with a staggering 6283 runs in 207 matches at an average of 37.39.