Not a sport when success is guaranteed: Man City's Pep Guardiola responds to ESL development

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday criticised the closed format of the breakaway Super League as he said it is “not sport” if success is guaranteed.

City are one of 12 clubs to have signed up to the much-talked-about European Super League, alongside Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The Super League would guarantee a sport for 15 founding members every season while removing the uncertainty of qualification and the risks to the revenue. However, it has come under severe scrutiny as experts say it is against the integrity of the sport.

ALSO READ: 'No doubt' that FIFA 'disapproves' of Super League: Infantino

"It's not a sport when the relation between effort and reward doesn't exist," Guardiola said on Tuesday. "It's not a sport when success is already guaranteed, it's not a sport if it doesn't matter if you lose.

"It's not fair when one team fight, fight, fight, arrive at the top and after cannot qualify because the success is already guaranteed just for a few clubs.

"People say five clubs can go up and play this competition, but what happens if these 15 don't play a good season and will be there. This is not a sport."

ALSO READ: 'Self-serving' Super League opens unprecedented conflict in European football

Guardiola further voiced for other managers of the breakaway clubs saying they have been put in an “uncomfortable” position to having to attend press conferences before a clear picture is given by the club executives to explain the proposal and their decision in detail.

While one of Guardiola’s former clubs Barcelona have signed up for the Super League, another former employers Bayern Munich have rejected the plans.

Guardiola further questioned the selection of 12 clubs as four-time European champions Ajax have not been involved in the Super League proposals.

"They have the duty and obligation to say as soon as possible," he added.

"To come out all around the world because it is a worldwide issue and clarify why these ones are in and the other ones not. Why Ajax Amsterdam, they have four Champions Leagues, is not there? They have to tell all of us."