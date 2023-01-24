'No regrets', says an Iranian archer shot in the eye for taking part in anti-government protests

An Iranian archer who lost sight in her left eye after being shot by the Iranian authorities has said she has 'no regrets' for taking part in the anti-government protests.

"I have felt no regrets for being there on that day, at that time," she said in an interview with London-based Iran International TV.

Kosar Khoshnoudikia, part of the Iranian archery team was shot last year while attending a rally in her hometown of Kermanshah, located over 500 kilometres away from the capital city of Tehran.

Khoshnoudikia was attending the rally with her father when the authorities sprayed the shots.

"Three shots hit my right hand and one shot hit my left eye," said Khoshnoudikia before adding that her father was also shot in the hand.

"I am never sad about what happened. I lost some things, but I gained a lot."

The Iranian authorities have effectively ended the career of a promising athlete who won silver at the 2021 Asian Archery Championships in the compound bow women's team event.

Ever since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini allegedly at the hands of Iran's morality police in September last year, the country has plunged into a sea of demonstrations.

The Iranian government has come down heavily upon the protesters and is now executing them with the judiciary firmly backing their objective.

Athletes have become the soft target due to their visibility. Earlier this month, footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his participation in the protests.

Similarly, legendary Iranian footballer, Ali Daei has been troubled by the Iranian government for his vocal support of the protests. Daei's family was not allowed to leave the country and his shops were also closed by the authorities.

According to various estimates, at least 481 people have been killed by the Khomeini regime for daring to speak against the injustices prevailing in Iranian society

