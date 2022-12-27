Legendary Iranian footballer Ali Daei claims family not allowed to leave country

Legendary Iranian footballer Ali Daei has claimed that his wife and daughter have not been allowed to travel out of the country after a flight carrying them was rerouted.

Daei has been a vocal supporter of the Iranian anti-government protests that have been going on for more than 100 days. The former footballer said his wife and daughter were en route to Dubai from Tehran to join him for a holiday.

However, the plane carrying them was made to land on an Iranian island in the gulf named Kish Island and they were ordered off it. Flight-tracking data showed the plane halted for a good two hours on the island before heading to Dubai.

“My daughter and wife were taken off the flight, but they were not arrested. Had they been banned [from leaving], the passport police system should have shown it," Daei was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

No one has given me an answer about this. I really don’t know what is the reason for these things.

"Daei and his support for the protesters has previously landed him in trouble as well. Earlier this month, reports emerged Daei's two shops situated in Tehran's fashionable north were shut down, following a judicial order.

The order by the Iranian judiciary came a week after Daei, in an Instagram post said he had received threats for backing the protests.

"I have received numerous threats against myself and my family in recent months and days from some organisations, medias and unknown individuals," said Daei in an Instagram post.

"I was taught humanity, honour, patriotism and freedom...What do you want to achieve with such threats?" he added.

Daei held the record for the highest international goalscorer (109) in the world for a long time before Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed it last year. He achieved the record in a mere 148 appearances between 1993 and 2006.

(With inputs from agencies)