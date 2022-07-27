No problem between Shikhar and Rohit, both have different ideas: BCCI selector on conflict rumours

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are one of the most successful opening pairs for the Indian team and have been opening together in white-ball cricket for a number of years now. While Dhawan is no more a part of India's Test and T20I squad, he continues to open with Rohit in ODIs. The duo opened together for India in the recently-concluded ODI series against England.

While Rohit was among the runs in the three-match ODI series against England, Dhawan failed to impress. The veteran left-hander could only manage 41 runs in three matches and his slow strike rate was also questioned by many. Dhawan's 41 runs in the series came at a poor strike rate of 49.40 and it was far from the tempo Team India wanted in the matches.

After his poor show in the ODI series against England, there have been rumours of a conflict between captain Rohit and Dhawan over his slow approach. While India are looking to play an aggressive brand of cricket under Rohit, Dhawan is still someone who likes to anchor his innings and takes time in settling down in the middle.

Amid rumours of conflict, a BCCI selector has said there is no problem between the duo, however, they both seem to have different ideas. When asked if the selectors plan to have a conversation with Dhawan regarding his batting, the selector said it will be up to the Indian coaches to do that.

“There is no problem between Shikhar and Rohit. It’s just that both have different ideas. It is not a bad thing. But yes, we will have a sit down with Shikhar probably after Zimbabwe tour on understanding his future plans. If he needs to change his batting approach, Vikram and Rahul are there to talk to him. We won’t interfere,” a member of the Indian selection panel was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Dhawan is currently leading India in their ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies. The left-hander was appointed as the stand-in captain in the absence of the likes of Rohit and other senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul.

Dhawan has so far scored 110 runs in the first two ODIs against the hosts and has looked in great touch with India clinching the series with two back-to-back wins. India won the first game by 3 runs before beating West Indies by 2 wickets in the 2nd ODI to claim the seris. The Men in Blue will be looking for a 3-0 clean sweep when they lock horns with West Indies in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.