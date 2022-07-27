'Where do I score runs? At my home?': Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad & Shahid Afridi engage in heated argument

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi was recently engaged in a heated conversation with Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad during a debate on a news channel. Things got heated up between the duo when the two were having a discussion about Shehzad's ouster from the Pakistan cricket team.

The right-hand batter had last played for Pakistan in a T20I match in 2019 and has since failed to make his comeback to the team. Shehzad had last month criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the team management for denying his opportunities at the international level to 'spoil' his career.

Shehzad recently appeared on a debate on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV where Afridi was also part of the discussion panel. During the debate, Afridi spoke about Shehzad's downfall in international cricket and pointed out how his exit from the Pakistan team played a role in the latter being dropped from the team.

Afridi said he supported Shehzad a lot as a captain and backed him but it turned out to be a negative thing for the batter when he left captaincy. Afridi said people had started thinking that Shehzad was his favourite and it worked against the batter later in his career.

Also Read: Not Rohit or Kohli! Former wicket-keeper names India's biggest match-winner in white-ball cricket currently

“Ahmed was targeted because of me because I supported him a lot. I gave him a lot of chances, which turned out to be a negative thing for him when I left captaincy. I think people thought he was my favourite,” Afridi said during the debate on Samaa TV.

“I supported him a lot because I wasn't finding an opener of his ability in Pakistan. He was performing as well. Obviously, he couldn't perform in all games but he was targeted because of me as well," he went on.

Shahid Afridi: I Just want from you to scored a lots of runs whenever you get chance.



Ahmad Shehzad: Yes, I also wanted to score runs but when they don't provide a platform for score,then I score runs at home.@sawerapasha @iamAhmadshahzad @Khurram32177687 @umitozdag. pic.twitter.com/O5V1C9Yp2u — Zia Shehzad| FB of 19 (@Ahmadfanboy19) July 27, 2022 ×

Shehzad then responded to Afridi's comments, which certainly didn't go down well with him. Shehzad said he was surprised why Afridi said what he did and mentioned how such comments hurt him even though he considers Afridi as his elder brother.

Afridi then decided to interrupt Shehzad in the middle and urged him to enjoy his life with his family while he is not getting chances in the Pakistan team. He also stated that he wants to see the star batter return to the national team and score runs again in international cricket.

Shehzad seemed a bit frustrated and asked Afridi if he should score runs at his home when he is not getting a chance to play at all.

“I want you to score runs, enjoy your life with your wife and kids. Allah has made life beautiful for you,” said Afridi during the debate.

“I keep saying that. I want to score runs, but at least don't deny me the platforms where I can score. I will ask you, when sides in PSL want to pick me, who comes in and says no? You tell me, where do I score runs? At my home?," - Shehzad replied.

Also Read: India, Pakistan or England! Ricky Ponting names who Australia will meet in 2022 T20 World Cup final

Shehzad, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2009 was a highly-rated talent when he first made a mark in international cricket. He played a majority of matches for Pakistan during Afridi's captaincy stint before being ousted from the team over form and fitness issues. He has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is in his international career so far with 982, 2605 and 1471 runs to his name in the three formats respectively.