'No position available': Justin Langer reacts to Steve Smith's 'captaincy' comments

Head coach Justin Langer has reacted to Steve Smith's statement on being open to captaining the Australia cricket team if the opportunity arises in the future. Hours after Smith said he would be keen to lead Australia again, Langer has said that the team has two very good captains in Tim Pain (Tests) and Aaron Finch (limited-overs).

"We have two very good captains and two important competitions coming up -- an Ashes and a T20 World Cup. Our future looks good," Langer told the ABC, as reported by Fox Sports.

"Despite the media chatter there is no captaincy position available," he added.

On Monday, Smith opened up about his willingness to lead Australia. He was removed from the captaincy role following the infamous Sandpaper Gate saga in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018.

"I've certainly had a lot of time to think about it and I guess now I've got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again, I would be keen," Smith had told News Corp.

"If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it's certainly something I would be interested in now, that's for sure," he added.

Smith along with David Warner was banned from international cricket by Cricket Australia for a year while Cameron Bancroft was given a nine-month suspension.

"Time keeps moving forward, and I've learnt so much the last few years about myself and grown as a human being. I feel as though I'd be in a better place if the opportunity did come up. If it doesn't, that's fine as well and I'd support whoever is in charge the same way I've supported Tim and Finchy. I haven't always felt like I wanted to do it again. That's only come in the last little bit," said Smith.

However, there has been pressure on Paine since Australia's home series defeat against India and there have been calls to replace the Test captain.

Smith will be seen playing in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 starting April 9 for Delhi Capitals.