Watch: Thisara Perera smashes 6 sixes, becomes first Sri Lankan to achieve the iconic feat

Thisara Perera on Sunday carved his name into the history books as he became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket during Major Clubs Limiter Over List-A tournament at the Army Ground in Panagoda town.

The 31-year-old joined the likes of Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter and Kieron Pollard to have smashed six sixes in professional cricket.

6 sixes in an over in a professional game:

Garfield Sobers (FC) 1968

Ravi Shastri (FC) 1985

HH Gibbs (ODI) 2007

Yuvraj Singh (T20I) 2007

Ross Whiteley (T20) 2017

Haztratullah Zazai (T20) 2018

Leo Carter (T20) 2020

Kieron Pollard (T20I) 2021

THISARA PERERA (List A) 2021

Perera achieved the feat during his unbeaten 13-ball 52 knock while captaining Sri Lanka Army Group against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over List-A tournament.

Perera’s knock also was the second-fastest half-century by a Sri Lankan in List-A cricket with former Sri Lanka all-rounder Kaushalya Weeraratne’s 12-bal half-century in 2005 leading the standings.

The Sri Lanan all-rounder came to bat at number five with 20 balls remaining in what was a shortened 41-over-a-side match. As Perera got it going from the word go, off-spinner Dilhan Cooray was at the receiving end as he was smashed six sixes on the bounce.