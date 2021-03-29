Watch: Thisara Perera smashes 6 sixes, becomes first Sri Lankan to achieve the iconic feat

Watch: Thisara Perera smashes 6 sixes as he becomes first Sri Lankan to achieve the iconic feat Photograph:( AFP )
Thisara Perera on Sunday carved his name into the history books as he became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket during Major Clubs Limiter Over List-A tournament at the Army Ground in Panagoda town.
The 31-year-old joined the likes of Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter and Kieron Pollard to have smashed six sixes in professional cricket.
Garfield Sobers (FC) 1968
Ravi Shastri (FC) 1985
HH Gibbs (ODI) 2007
Yuvraj Singh (T20I) 2007
Ross Whiteley (T20) 2017
Haztratullah Zazai (T20) 2018
Leo Carter (T20) 2020
Kieron Pollard (T20I) 2021
THISARA PERERA (List A) 2021
Perera achieved the feat during his unbeaten 13-ball 52 knock while captaining Sri Lanka Army Group against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over List-A tournament.
Perera’s knock also was the second-fastest half-century by a Sri Lankan in List-A cricket with former Sri Lanka all-rounder Kaushalya Weeraratne’s 12-bal half-century in 2005 leading the standings.
The Sri Lanan all-rounder came to bat at number five with 20 balls remaining in what was a shortened 41-over-a-side match. As Perera got it going from the word go, off-spinner Dilhan Cooray was at the receiving end as he was smashed six sixes on the bounce.